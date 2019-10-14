Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony NILSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony John NILSSON

Add a Memory
Tony John NILSSON Notice
NILSSON, Tony John. Passed away peacefully at Hastings Hospital surrounded by his family, on October 12, 2019, aged 79 years. Loving husband of 59 years to Jill. Father and father- in-law to Kim and Heather, Brett and Paula, Grant Nilsson, Megan and Grant Burney. Loved Grandfather to Jamie, Zoe, Molly, Mathew and Georgie, Rebecca, Charlotte, Gabrielle, Olivia, Georgia, Estelle and Lukas. Great grandfather to Walter Tony Nilsson born October 12, 2019. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:30am. Messages to the Nilsson family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.