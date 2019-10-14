|
NILSSON, Tony John. Passed away peacefully at Hastings Hospital surrounded by his family, on October 12, 2019, aged 79 years. Loving husband of 59 years to Jill. Father and father- in-law to Kim and Heather, Brett and Paula, Grant Nilsson, Megan and Grant Burney. Loved Grandfather to Jamie, Zoe, Molly, Mathew and Georgie, Rebecca, Charlotte, Gabrielle, Olivia, Georgia, Estelle and Lukas. Great grandfather to Walter Tony Nilsson born October 12, 2019. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:30am. Messages to the Nilsson family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 14, 2019