ORSBORN, Tony. On November 5, 2020, suddenly at H.B Hospital, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Heather (deceased). Partner of Sandy for 10 years. Deeply loved father and father-in- law of Adrian and Glenda, Wayne and Helen, and Mark. Loved grandad of his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at H.B Hospital ICU and Emergency Services for their care. As per Tony's wishes, a private funeral has been held. Messages to 4 Brookvale Road, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 12, 2020