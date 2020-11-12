Home

Tony ORSBORN Notice
ORSBORN, Tony. On November 5, 2020, suddenly at H.B Hospital, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Heather (deceased). Partner of Sandy for 10 years. Deeply loved father and father-in- law of Adrian and Glenda, Wayne and Helen, and Mark. Loved grandad of his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at H.B Hospital ICU and Emergency Services for their care. As per Tony's wishes, a private funeral has been held. Messages to 4 Brookvale Road, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 12, 2020
