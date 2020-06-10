Home

Trevor Morris (Splity) OSBORNE

Trevor Morris (Splity) OSBORNE Notice
OSBORNE, Trevor Morris (Splity). Passed peacefully at his home on Monday, June 8; aged 71 years. Much loved husband of the late Diane and father to Rick, Carla, Glenn and Sonya. Adored Danny of Mitchell, Brayden, Keil, Valen, Nina, Kaea, Lucas and Cole. Loving great grandfather to Tyler and Eli. Treasured father-in-law to Vince, Mare and Gail. Trevor is at home at 507 Pakowhai Road. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at 11am Friday, June 12 at the Clubs Hastings, 308 Victoria Street, followed by a private cremation. Messages to The Osborne family, C/- P.O. Box 967, Hastings or emailed to [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2020
