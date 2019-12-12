|
WHATUIRA, Trevor. In loving memory of a very special HUSBAND When god was making husbands as far as I can see, He made a special soulmate especially for me, He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind, With more love and affection than you could ever wish to find, He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold, He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold, He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace, He was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face, Next time we meet will be at heavens door, When I see you standing there I wont cry anymore, I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face, Then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place. Miss You So Much x
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 12, 2019