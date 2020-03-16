|
EWING, Tricia Ann. (nee Laidler) Suddenly at home on March 10, 2020, aged 61. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Gary. Loved daughter of the late Bill and Kath Laidler. Loved sister and sister in law of the late John and Sandra, Allan and Donna. Loved mother of Andrew. Loved 'Trishnan' of Bernadette and Julee. Cherished aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Loved by all the Ewing family and a special friend of Kathy and Alae. A celebration of Trish's life will be held at 'Stonehaven', 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau Tuesday, March 17 at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CHB SPCA would be appreciated. Messages can be sent c/o PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. "Sent with love to be with Gary" C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 16, 2020