Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Tsan Ying (Ying) YOUNG

Tsan Ying (Ying) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Tsan Ying (Ying). On August 31, 2019 peacefully at Hastings Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Wai Har. A much loved Dad to John. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Ying's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12.00 Noon (Please note the date) to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Service at Revival Centres Church, 14 Tucker Lane, Clive at 2 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2019
