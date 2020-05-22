|
HOKIANGA, Tui Samuel. 17.08.1971 - 19.05.2020 Passed away surrounded by his loved ones in the Hawkes Bay Hospital after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure BOSS MAN: Shearing Contractor of Hokianga Shearing HB Porangahau based. Son of Leslie Tamihana Hokianga and Josephine Joy Hokianga (nee Hira). Grandson to Taranaki Hokianga and Rangituturu Hokianga (nee Kumeroa), Jim and Cara (Tama) Hira (nee Sciascia). Dearly Loved husband of Miriama Natalie Hokianga (nee Bellamy). Loved son- in-law to Dote Te Ata Bellamy (nee Pue), Maungatautari Richard Koperu. Loved brother to Leslie and Stella, Jack and Keti, Flo and Aki, Larry, Lessa and Maverick, Brian and Tess, Dianne, Amiria and Paul, Henry and Levone, Derek and Tammie. Best father to Amiria and Ivan, Cara, Jasmine and Nicky, Lessa and Makayla, Alex and Megan, Sapphire and Iriwhata. Baddest Papa to his 13 mokos and more. Uncle to everyone. We have Dad laying at the headquarters 194 Portsmouth Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings. Service will be a 9am before we take Dad on his final journey to Porangahau. From the Hokianga/ Hira Whanau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2020