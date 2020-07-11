Home

Tupara Parekura (Boy) METE

Tupara Parekura (Boy) METE Notice
METE, Tupara Parekura (Boy). Passed away peacefully at Otatara Heights Rest Home on July 9, 2020, aged 69 years. Beloved son of the late Tupara and Ani Mete. Much loved brother of Pere, Rangi Marīe (deceased), Naumai, Tamati, Kiwi and Taane. Loved Uncle of many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Otatara Heights Rest Home and can be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Boy's life to be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, July 13 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Mete Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 11, 2020
