HAEREWA, Tuta Leslie Francis (Hendrix). Sadly passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Gracelands Rest Home, Hastings. Loved husband of Patricia Haerewa, father of Trish, Makahuri, Hendrix and Matehaere and beloved grandfather of 11. Dad will be resting at 27 Dover Road, Flaxmere from Tuesday. We will be holding a service on Friday, December 6, 10.30am at Hastings Crematorium, Orchard Road, Hastings. You are welcome to attend the service but, we ask immediate family only to be inside the chapel due to limited space. Arohanui Dad!
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2019