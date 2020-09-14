Home

Val BAYLIS

Val BAYLIS Notice
BAYLIS, Val. Much loved wife of the late Dick. Val was born February 18, 1933 in Timaru. Tragically taken from us on Thursday September 10, 2020. Mother and mother-in-law to Lance and partner Laura, Russell and Lynette. Grandmother to Anna and Brad, the late Justin, Stephen and Diane, Sam, Toni and Dane. Great grandmother to Alyse, Jai and Nate. Dearly loved and cherished friend of Cathy and Rob Jennings. Aunty to Margaret and Bryan Gilbertson, Graham and Corinna McTavish, Lindsay and Rachael McTavish, Bev and Brian Walker. Great Aunty to Gillian, Stuart and Zion, Sharla, Maddie, Willie, Jack, Arthur, Amberlee, Daryn and Grace. Beloved great Aunt to Caleb, William, Georgie and Isla. In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made directly online www. stjohn.org.nz . Special thanks to Bryan, Stu and Robyn. All messages to the Baylis Family C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140. "Finally reunited with her beloved Dick"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 14, 2020
