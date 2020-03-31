|
SMITH, Valda Jean (Val) (nee Lambert) 12.01.1936 - 28.03.2020 Long-time Member of C.W.I. Life Member of Saints Softball Club and H.B. Softball Dearly loved wife and best friend of Len for 64 years; now they are together again. Loved and respected mother and mother-in- law of Trevor and Deborah, Jan and Ashley, Rowan and Louise (deceased), Bryan and Su. Respected former mother-in-law of Jill Smith and Louise Cameron. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Reg and Elaine (both deceased), Ivan and Claire, Lorna and Tony (deceased), Myra (deceased) and Errol, Les (deceased) and Robyn and John, Bob, Peter, Gordon and Yvonne. Respected aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Treasured member of her wider family and a kind friend to many. Adored Nana of Julia and BD, Katie and Brett, Anna, Sarah and Gareth, Daniel, Amanda, Kristie, Aaron and Claire, Michael and Chloe, Simon, Ben and Mel, Emmalee and Neil. Doting Nana Val of Henry, William, Ruby, Isabel, Tommy, Rosa, Corbyn, Daisy, Jacob, Seth, Ella, Oliver, Rockie, Scarlett, Harry, Ava, Atticus, Maddison, Charlie, Dylan, Hugo and Cooper. Surrounded by love and forever in our hearts. Special thanks to all the health professionals who cared for Val. A celebration of Val's life will be arranged when circumstances allow. Tributes can be made online at www. tlas.co.nz or messages to the Smith Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 31, 2020