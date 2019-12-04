Home

Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
407 Hillside Rd
Dunedin South , Otago
03-455 2128
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 a.m.
First Church
Moray Place
Dunedin
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oamaru Cemetery
Valda Marriott PROCTOR Notice
PROCTOR, Valda Marriott. Peacefully, in Dunedin, on Saturday November 30, 2019, in her 93rd year, loved younger daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Ada Lilian Proctor and loved sister and sister- in-law of the late Yvonne and Ernest Freeman (Oamaru). Loved Aunty Val to her extended family Christine and Keith Beck, Amber, Meng, Caitlyn and Kieran, Victoria, Glenn and Fletcher; Kathleen and Stephen Grant, Michael, Elliott and Blair and Rebecca; Dennis Freeman and Anne Smithies, Zoe, Alexander and Ngaire. A service to celebrate Valda's life will be held at First Church, Moray Place, Dunedin at 11.00 a.m. on Saturday December 7, 2019 followed by burial at the Oamaru Cemetery. Messages to P O Box 270, Dunedin 9054. GILLIONS FUNERAL SERVICE Phone 03 455 2128
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 4, 2019
