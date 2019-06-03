|
BEATTIE, Valerie Anne (Val). Passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Milton. Precious Matriarch to the families of her 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Val has arranged a celebration of her life to be held at St John's Cathedral on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Followed by a private cremation. In Lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the entrance to the Cathedral. Tributes to Val or message to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Beattie Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 3, 2019