Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Valerie Dell . (Val) SALISBURY

Valerie Dell . (Val) SALISBURY Notice
SALISBURY, Valerie Dell (Val). 13.01.1935 - 21.10.2019 Aged 84 years, Val passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital. Much loved mother of Bruce, Brent, Faye, Debbie, and David. Cherished Nana and great Nana to all her grandchildren. Loving friend of George Salisbury (Australia). Heartfelt thanks to the Masonic Rest Home Staff for their wonderful care. In accordance with Val's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Salisbury Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2019
