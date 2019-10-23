Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Valerie Mary DONOVAN

Valerie Mary DONOVAN Notice
DONOVAN, Valerie Mary. Passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Dearly loved mum of Joanna, Mark, Paul, and Maria. Grandma to Rebecca, Danielle, Laura, Centaine, Ben, Grace, and Andrew. Great grandma of five. Dearly loved sister of Janet and Noeline (both deceased). Former wife of Mich. Thank you to the caring staff at Summerset In The Bay. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 noon. Please note this will replace the 9:15am Mass for this community. All tributes to Valerie or messages to the Donovan Family can left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 23, 2019
