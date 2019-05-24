|
GARNER, Valerie (Val) (nee Horton). On May 22, 2019 peacefully at Home, Hastings. Loved wife of the late Gavin, loved Mother of Bruce, Stuart, Alan and Rex. Mother-in-law of Karen, Valmae and Michelle. Loved Gran of Jessica and Deke, Sam and Jack. Great granddaughter of Luna-Tui. Life Member of both the Hastings Machine Knitting Club and the H.B. Area, N.Z. Machine Knitting Society Inc. President of Friends of the Hospital for 20 years up to 2013. Her funeral Service will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 12noon.In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated and will be received in the Chapel Foyer.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 24, 2019