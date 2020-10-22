Home

Valmai Lesley COOMBE

COOMBE, Valmai Lesley. Unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, following a recently diagnosed illness aged 78 years. Loved wife and best friend of the late Gary. Loved and adored mother and mother-in- law of Sue, Mike and Mette. Much loved Nana of Natalie and Nikolai (Denmark). Loved sister of the late Alister and sister-in- law of Lois and Nancy. Loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Loved and adored by all who knew her. Messages may be addressed to the Coombe family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private family cremation has been held. The family wish to advise that a Memorial Service to celebrate Valmai's life will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Gleniti Golf Club, 36 Oakwood Road, Timaru, 7974. 'At Peace Now'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 22, 2020
