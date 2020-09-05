|
MAWSON, Vanda Mary. Peacefully on September 2, 2020 at the Taradale Masonic Resthome. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric Muldrock, and the late Bill Mawson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue Evans-Scott, Janice (deceased), Michael and Josie Muldrock, Anne McAllister, Neville Muldrock, and Rose Nicholls and Craig Persen. A cherished Granny to her 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A funeral service to celebrate Vanda's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Mawson Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 5, 2020