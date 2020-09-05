Home

Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale
MAWSON, Vanda Mary. Peacefully on September 2, 2020 at the Taradale Masonic Resthome. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric Muldrock, and the late Bill Mawson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue Evans-Scott, Janice (deceased), Michael and Josie Muldrock, Anne McAllister, Neville Muldrock, and Rose Nicholls and Craig Persen. A cherished Granny to her 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A funeral service to celebrate Vanda's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Mawson Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 5, 2020
