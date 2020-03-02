|
BRANNIGAN, Velma Ada. Left us peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Colwyn House, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late John. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Shona Bohm, Sandra and Mark Hazlehurst, and Chris Brannigan. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Dawn Warren; Ron and Ann Warren; Noeline and Ron Cole; Betty and Paul Price; Claire and Harry Ziegler; and Margaret and Charles Stevenson. Adored Nana to Deanne and James O'Connor, Fiona Pederson, Alexandra and Beatrice Hazlehurst; Oliver, Christian and Arthur Brannigan, and Great Nana to Thea, Caitlin and Liam O'Connor; Anjaly, Arjun, Aditi, and Aarna Prasad. Loved Aunty to her 18 nieces and nephews. Our family wishes to thank the staff of both Eversely Rest Home and Colwyn House for their love and care. Family was such a very special part of Velma's life. A service for Velma will be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 207 Lyndon Road West, Hastings on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Brannigan family can be sent to PO Box 8857, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 2, 2020