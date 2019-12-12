|
|
McCARTHY, Velma Lillian. On December 6, 2019, at Duart Rest Home, Havelock North, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Michael and Jan (Wellington), Shaun (deceased) and Allison (Tokomaru), Joanne (Brisbane) and Laurelle (Scotland). Loved Grandma of Simon, Claire Wright, Tarnya Eastell, Christine Marsh, Rhys Marsh, Holly Small, Christopher Small, Mark Kendrick and their partners. Much loved Great Grandma of 11. A special thanks to the staff at Duart Rest Home for their ongoing care and support. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 85 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11:00am. Please note that this Funeral Mass will replace the 9am Mass. Messages to the McCarthy family C/O PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 12, 2019