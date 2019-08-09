Home

Verna Patricia TODD

Verna Patricia TODD Notice
TODD, Verna Patricia. Peacefully in Te Puke on Thursday, August 1, 2019 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Alison, Martin and Gill, Melva and the late Richard Allwood, and Neil and Pam. Treasured nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Verna will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga, on Monday, August 12 at 11am. Messages to the Todd family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 9, 2019
