NISSEN, Vernon Sidney Paul (Vern). Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on Saturday, June 27, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Marleen and loved Dad of Jason (Australia). Brother- in-law of Peter McAllister (deceased) and Kaaren McKinstrie (Auckland). Special Uncle of Beryl, Trish and Gary and their families. Brother and brother-in-law of Beryl and Ray Taylor, and Gwen and Eric Scherp (all deceased). At Vern's request, a private family service was held on Wednesday, July 1. Messages to the Nissen Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2020