John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Francis of Assisi
380 Innes Road
Mairehau
Veronica Joyce (Meffin) MURNANE

Veronica Joyce (Meffin) MURNANE Notice
MURNANE, Veronica Joyce (nee Meffin) 1925 - 2020 Sadly, passed peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence in Christchurch. Loved wife of the late Edward, and daughter of the late Jack and Lilly Meffin, loving mother of Maria, Garret, Gerard, and Kerry-Anne. Messages for the Murnane family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013. "To finally see Ed again was always her wish and so it has come to pass God bless, you will be missed". The Funeral Mass for Veronica will be held at St Francis of Assisi, 380 Innes Road, Mairehau on Friday, June 5 at 1.30pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 3, 2020
