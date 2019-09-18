|
WATT, Vilma. Passed away peacefully, in her 90th year. Loved Mum of Mel and Carole, the late Janis, and Valerie. Cherished Nana of Damien, Rodney and Nicola, Anita and Matt, Hamish and Emma, Paul, Lisa and Simon. Great Grandma of Alex, Finn, Lilian, Riley, Max, Maverick, and James. Best friend and soulmate of Ivan. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance and/or the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Vilma's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, September 21 at 11.00am. Messages to the Vilma's Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 18, 2019