Vincent . 17.07.1954 - (Vince) KANE

Vincent . 17.07.1954 - (Vince) KANE Notice
KANE, Vincent (Vince). 17.07.1954 - 22.12.2019 Passed away suddenly in Napier. Cherished Dad of Odette and Stephen. Much loved Granddad Vince of Jayden, Zach, and Ella-Jade. Much loved friend of Yvonne. Loved brother of Rosemary and Isabelle. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and can be left at the service. For those wishing to pay their last respects, Vince will be laying at the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, December 30 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. A celebration of Vince's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel on Tuesday, December 31 at 10.30am. Messages to the Kane Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 28, 2019
