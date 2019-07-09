|
|
O'REGAN, Vincent Gerard. Passed away peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019 at Reefton Hospital. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jo-ann, loved father of Padraic. Loved son of the late Rita and Pat O'Regan, and son-in- law of Bev and the late Rod McMurtie. loved brother and brother- in-law of Terry, Jo and the late Gary Fagan, Trish O'Regan and Peter Teen, Carmel and the late Norm Kelly, Mary Fittock and Keith Bill, brother-in-law of Peter and Michelle McMurtie, Grant and Lynda McMurtie, and Trish McMurtie, and a much-loved uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. Rest in Peace Messages to 994 State Highway 69 Cronadun. Flowers Respectfully declined but donations to the Reefton Cancer Support would be appreciated and could be made at the church. A funeral mass for Vince will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Reefton on Thursday at 1pm followed by interment at the Burkes Creek cemetery Reefton. Rosary will be held at Vince's residence on Wednesday at 7pm. Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 9, 2019