Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent KWAI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Gock KWAI

Add a Memory
Vincent Gock KWAI Notice
KWAI, Vincent Gock. We are deeply saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our Dad, who left us on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Aged 89 years. Adored 'Old Man' of the late Lorraine. Much loved Dad of Karina, Joanna, Donna, Brent, and Vanessa. Treasured and loved Goung of Alex, Mike, Emma, Nicole, Oliver, James, Dione, Cam, Hannah, and Paul. Special acknowledgement to Dr Hannes Sohnge and Enliven NZ. Dad requested a private service and the family have done that for him. Messages to the 'Kwai Family', PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -