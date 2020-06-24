|
|
KWAI, Vincent Gock. We are deeply saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our Dad, who left us on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Aged 89 years. Adored 'Old Man' of the late Lorraine. Much loved Dad of Karina, Joanna, Donna, Brent, and Vanessa. Treasured and loved Goung of Alex, Mike, Emma, Nicole, Oliver, James, Dione, Cam, Hannah, and Paul. Special acknowledgement to Dr Hannes Sohnge and Enliven NZ. Dad requested a private service and the family have done that for him. Messages to the 'Kwai Family', PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 24, 2020