McCLEARY, Vonnie (nee Kale). "The rainbow in our cloud." Vonnie died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on December 11 2019. Loved wife of Tony. Most loved mum and best friend of Jess. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Michael and Holly. Adored nana of baby Eiley. Cherished sister, trusted confidante, and second mum to Mandy Wiley and Beccy Kale. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Annette Kale. Special thanks to the lovely Dr Christine Smith from Greendale Family Health Centre for caring for Vonnie. Requiescat in pace A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, on Monday, December 16 at 11.00 am, followed by a private cremation. Messages for the family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or to the McCleary family, c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 12, 2019