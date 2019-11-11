Home

Wai Tetoha EDWARDS

Wai Tetoha EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Wai Tetoha. It's with a heavy heart we let all our family and friends know our amazing and beautiful Mum and Nana has passed away surrounded by all her whanau on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was our anchor, our home, our everything. Ko te whare Te takere O te waka Mothers are like the hull of a canoe, they are the heart of the family. A service to celebrate the colourful life of Wai Tetoha Edwards will be held in the Chapel of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Main Street, Gore on Tuesday, November 12 at 1.00pm then leaving for the Mataura Cemetery. Messages to 12 Burns Street, Mataura 9712. HAMMOND & RYDER Funeral Services, Gore FDANZ - NZIFH
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 11, 2019
