BRUCE, Waiharakeke Christine (Keke) (nee Pineaha). In her 60th year, Keke finally took her last breath surrounded by whānau at Waiapu House on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Beloved Mum to Jasmine, Paora, Tia and Riki, and Nanny to 13 moko. Adored sister and grumpy Aunty. Mum will be lying at Omahu Marae, Ngahiriwa Place, Fernhill until her Tangi which will be held on Saturday October 19 at 11.00am and followed by private cremation. All whānau and friends are welcome to hakari following Mum's departure from the Marae.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 18, 2019
