|
|
TREACY-CAMERON, Waipara Ihaia Robert. Died tragically as a result of an accident on Monday, December 9, 2019, aged 21 years. Dearly loved and cherished son of Michelle and Malcolm (deceased). Treasured father of Jordan, Malcolm and Marley- Breeze (deceased). Special brother of Shay, Clay-Teneil, Tutekakenga, Taika, Sirr, Connor, Odin and Romy. Much loved Grandson of Denzil and Margaret Treacy and Bob and Cath Cameron. Greatly loved and missed by all his extended family and friends. A funeral service for Waipara will be held at Kaitoki Marae on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery, Dannevirke.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019