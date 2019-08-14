Home

Wallace Ross (Ross) BRAMWELL

BRAMWELL, Wallace Ross (Ross). Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village on Sunday August 11, 2019 in the presence of family. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sue. Adored father of Gayleen, Grant, Nicola, Greig, Kirsty, Joanne and their partners. Awesome Poppa to his 17 grandchildren. A special companion to Jean, and friend to many. "One of life's true gentleman" Join us to celebrate Ross' life at All Saints Anglican Church, 23 Puketapu Road, Taradale, Napier, on Friday August 16, 2019 at 1pm. Followed by private cremation. Messages to the Bramwell family C/O PO Box 7373, Taradale 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 14, 2019
