Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wallis McCardell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallis Ivy McCardell

Add a Memory
Wallis Ivy McCardell Notice
McCARDELL, Wallis Ivy. Passed away on November 1, 2020. Loved wife of Joe for 58 years. Mother of Shayne and Kieron and grandmother to Christian. Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Sister to Gwen, Ann and Raymond, Phyllis, Joy and Larrie, George, Evan, Clarrie, David, and the late Maurice, Ray, Alice, and Malcolm. Special thanks to to Doctors C Dykes, Jason Reidpath and all the great nurses at Hospice for their care and attention . In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice. A private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -