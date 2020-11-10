|
McCARDELL, Wallis Ivy. Passed away on November 1, 2020. Loved wife of Joe for 58 years. Mother of Shayne and Kieron and grandmother to Christian. Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Sister to Gwen, Ann and Raymond, Phyllis, Joy and Larrie, George, Evan, Clarrie, David, and the late Maurice, Ray, Alice, and Malcolm. Special thanks to to Doctors C Dykes, Jason Reidpath and all the great nurses at Hospice for their care and attention . In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice. A private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 10, 2020