Warren Darcy TICKNER

Warren Darcy TICKNER
TICKNER, Warren Darcy. Passed away surrounded by his loving family after a short illness, age 83 years. Loving husband of Carolyn of 57 years. Respected Dad and father-in-law of Tanis and Stephen, Carla and Edgar, Petra and Paul, Jason, and Sara and Brian (USA). Proud Grandad of Matthew, Elya, Ricky, Crystal, Dallas and their families. Great Grandad of 6. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Warren's life will be held at the Turning Point Church, 30 Cranby Crescent, Onekawa, Napier on Wednesday, September 30, at 1.00pm. "Well done, good and faithful servant"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 29, 2020
