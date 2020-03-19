Home

CLODE, Warren Leonard. 21.01.1940 - 17.03.2020 Warren slipped peacefully away at Atawhai Rest Home, with family by his side. Dearly beloved and loving husband of Robyn. Loved father of Aaron (Taiwan), Daniel and family (Canberra), and Marty (Hobart). Loved second Dad and Grandad of Cherie, Greg and their families. Sincere thanks to the Staff at Atawhai for their care of Warren. A gentle, humble artist who will be truly missed. In accordance with Warren's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private gathering will be held. Messages to the 'Clode Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 19, 2020
