CLARKE, Wayne Pringle. After a 14 month battle with cancer, Wayne passed peacefully to be with his Lord, in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2019, aged 72 years. Cherished husband of Eileen, and father of Katrina and son-in- law Daniel Porter. Poppa of Jessica, Nicole, Hayley and Sarah. Grandpoppa of Liberty, Corban and Camille. Brother of Max, Garry, Bruce and Ross (all deceased), Dennis (Australia), Heather and husband Allen Golds (Australia). Brother-in -law of Janet Clarke (Hastings), Kelvin and Margaret Walton, Don and Margaret Walton, Ian and Suzanne Walton, David and Viv Walton. Uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to many. To celebrate and thank God for Wayne's input into our lives, please meet with us at the Riverbend Bible Church, 354 Te Aute Road, Havelock North on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to the staff of Gracelands Rest Home, Pakowhai Road, Hastings. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to the Clarke family can be left online at www.tlas.co.nz or C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary