Wendy . (Vivien Joyce) THROP


1919 - 2020
Wendy . (Vivien Joyce) THROP Notice
THROP, Wendy (Vivien Joyce). 25.11.1919 - 20.03.2020 Died peacefully at home. Loving wife of the late Bill. Loving and respected mother of Pam and Jim (deceased) Bruce, Graham and Sally Throp, Sue and Rodney Waterworth and Jane and Bill Johnson. Grandmother "Wendy of her 13 grandchildren and Great Grandmother of 23. Wendy's 100th birthday party was a true celebration of her life therefore a private family service has been held. Special thanks to all the staff of Cranford Hospice and Dr Matt White. Messages to Throp Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2020
