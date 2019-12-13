Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy ROUTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Anne. ROUTLEY

Add a Memory
Wendy Anne. ROUTLEY Notice
ROUTLEY, Wendy Anne. 12.04.54 - 10.12.19 The time has come for me to say farewell to my beloved family, and the friendship and loyalty of my friends. You have all enriched my life. Wendy was called home to be with her Lord and Saviour on December 10, 2019. Psalm 73:25-26, Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides You. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -