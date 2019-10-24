|
|
DOOLE, Wendy (Beryl Wendy) (n?e Whitlock). Most loved and loving mother of Dan (deceased), Deb, Claire, Virginia, Mary-Ruth, Rebecca and their partners Claire, Ross, Theresa and Paul. Cherished Granna of Milton, Ellie and Asher, and a great grandmother. Died on October 22, 2019, aged 94. We will be remembering Wendy's remarkable life at 11am on Tuesday, October 29 in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier. Bring a flower or foliage from your garden - Mum would love that. In lieu of florist flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice may be made on www.cranfordhospice.org.nz or left at the service. Generous of heart and spirit, inspiring, vivacious, independent, eloquent, and so much more. As the Bard said "This above all: to thine own self be true" Messages to The Doole Family, PO Box 117, Bay View, Napier 4149.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 24, 2019