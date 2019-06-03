Home

NISBET, Wendy. Aged 83 years. Wendy died peacefully on Saturday, June 1. She was the very much loved and loving wife of the late Ian. Mum and mother-in-law of Phillipa and Gavin Blakey, Penny and Brent Pere, Craig, and Paul (deceased). Proud and loving Nan of Tamra, Greer, Connor, Bradley and Mela. Sister and sister-in- law of Gay and Barrie Fenton. Great-Nan of Myah, Kaelin, Madelaine and Rex. We will all miss her terribly, but we celebrate her life and her love, and her relief from pain. We will farewell Wendy in the St Andrew's Church, 110 Charles Street, Westshore, Napier on Tuesday, June 4 at 1.00pm. Messages to Phillipa and Penny, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
