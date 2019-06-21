|
KAU KAU, Whetu Marama. Matua Tama Wairua Tapu me ngā Anahera Pono me te Māngai hei tautoko mai, aianei, ake nei āe. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home. Beloved darling of Emma Cotton. Father to Sonaboy, Rich, Mereana, Charlie and Les, Jamie and Shannon, and Matt. Son of the late Waiora Laddie and Puta Wiremu Kau Kau. Son- in-law of Henry (deceased) and Betty Cotton. Darling Pāpā of Ira-Mei, Mercedes, Lexus, CJ, Paula, Jarome, Meihana, Jada, Natalia-Page, Reihana, Kyree (deceased), Conrad, Jarelle, and James. Great Grandpapa to his two Moko-Moko's. Loved brother and uncle to all his siblings, nieces and nephews. Whetu will lie at Iwitea Marae on Friday, June 21 at 11.00am where his tangi will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11.00 am followed by interment in the Wairoa Cemetery. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 21, 2019