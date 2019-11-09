|
|
COUPER, William Alexander Xavier (Tom). 6 August 1925 - 5 November 2019 Loved and treasured friend forever of Annette. Dearly loved stepfather of Kerry and Dean, Sharon and Sandy, Vicki and Darren, and Kirsty and Pat. Much loved and adored Poppa of Hayley and Lachlan, Lucy and Ally, Grace and Tom and Great granddaughter Millie. A great man that gave so much and asked for nothing. He will be forever missed. Rest In Peace Messages may be sent to P.O.Box 8424, Havelock North 4157. Kirsty and Pat would like to open their home up at 158 Napier Rd, Havelock North, today Saturday, from 4pm for a drink to those that would like to share their memories of Tom with Annette, Kerry, Sharon, Vicki and Kirsty.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019