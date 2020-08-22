|
McGAVOCK, William Archibald George (Bill). Peacefully at home on August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gloria. Dearly loved friend and good mate of Janet Steele and her family for 30 years. Loved Dad of Karen and Peter, Steve (deceased) and Theresa and family, Mark and Jean. Special Poppa to Fleur, Kane and Lisette, Jacob and Naomi, Clem and Nicki, Zoe and Jack. Amazing Old Pop of 10; Deanna, Zak, Blake, Eva, Juliet, Oliver, Toby, Eloise, Grace and Lucy. A memorial service for Bill will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2.00pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions numbers will be limited. Please RSVP to Mark McGavock 027 773 1646. Messages to 37 Cedar Road, Te Awanga 4102.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2020