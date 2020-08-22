Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood Chapel
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McGAVOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Archibald George (Bill) McGAVOCK

Add a Memory
William Archibald George (Bill) McGAVOCK Notice
McGAVOCK, William Archibald George (Bill). Peacefully at home on August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gloria. Dearly loved friend and good mate of Janet Steele and her family for 30 years. Loved Dad of Karen and Peter, Steve (deceased) and Theresa and family, Mark and Jean. Special Poppa to Fleur, Kane and Lisette, Jacob and Naomi, Clem and Nicki, Zoe and Jack. Amazing Old Pop of 10; Deanna, Zak, Blake, Eva, Juliet, Oliver, Toby, Eloise, Grace and Lucy. A memorial service for Bill will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2.00pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions numbers will be limited. Please RSVP to Mark McGavock 027 773 1646. Messages to 37 Cedar Road, Te Awanga 4102.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -