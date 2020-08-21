|
|
ROBOTTOM, William Arthur (Bill). Of Pendle Hill Station. Unexpectedly, surrounded by his family at Hawkes Bay Hospital on August 18, 2020. Aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Annette, loved father and father-in- law of Paul and Cath, Kim and Bob Bradbury. Proud "Grandad Bill" of Hamish, Hannah, Sophia; Amanda, Rachel, Michelle. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held on Monday, August 24 at 1pm. This service will be livestreamed, and those who wish to view are invited to contact CHB Funeral Services on 06 8588146 to arrange. In lieu of flowers donations to Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left online at www. hbrescuehelicopter. org.nz. Messages to :- The Robottom Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 21, 2020