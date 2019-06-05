Home

William Daniel (Bill, Wiremu) ANGLAND

William Daniel (Bill, Wiremu) ANGLAND
ANGLAND, William Daniel (Bill, Wiremu). Passed away peacefully on June 2 2019, aged 73. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Much loved father of Brent, Kerry, Vicki and Daniel. Treasured Poppa of Ryan, Dayna, Carson, Zena, Mackenzie, Audrey, George, Stella and Celia. Loved Brother and Brother-in-Law of Mike and Sue Angland, Sue Angland and both the late Kaye Angland and Jim George. Loved Uncle to all his Nieces and Nephews. Will be sadly missed by the Lett Family. In keeping with Bill's wished a private cremation has taken place. All messages to be sent to P.O.Box 2610 Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 5, 2019
