MACRAE, William David (Captain Bill). NZ Air Force, NZ4216131. Aged 95 years. Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, at Atawhai Rest Home, Napier. Beloved husband of the late Airini, and the late Joan. Much loved Dad of Jan, Shelley and David. Loved Parba Bill of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Atawhai Rest home, for their loving and respectful care of Bill. "Once a Captain, always a Captain" In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Macrae Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 27, 2020