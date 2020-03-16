|
|
MCCOURTIE, William Errol (Bill). Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Audrey, loved step- father and step-father- in-law of Suzanne and David, Gareth and Ina, Julie and John. Loved Grandad of Samantha, Courtney and Lachlan, Michael and Nicholas, Lance and Aniva, Jordyn and Amy. Great Grandad to Lincoln (deceased), Winter-Rose, Kysen and Madalyn. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, can be left at the service. Messages to 'the McCourtie family' may be left in Bill's tribute book at www. tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kibirnie, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:30pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 16, 2020