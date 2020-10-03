|
LEGARTH, William Fred (Bill). On September 28, 2020 at Duart Care. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved by Cherie and the late Stu, Yvonne and Murray, Vicki and Paul, and Craig and Lynne. Treasured Grandad of Nicole and Shayne, Elise, and Hamish. A special thank you to the staff at Duart Care for being so caring and supportive. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages to Legarth Family, P.O. Box 8467, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 3, 2020