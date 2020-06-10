|
|
STEVENSON, William Gibson (Bill). 580924, Pte, NZINF Peacefully surrounded by family, at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau, on June 9 2020. Aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Evonne, and father of Dianne, the late Pamela, Gael, Kerri, and Aaron. A much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great- grandfather. "You can't kill weeds" Our sincerest thanks to the team at CHB Health Centre for their love and support. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Friday June 12 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipukurau RSA would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2020