Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gibson . 580924 Pte NZINF (Bill) STEVENSON

Add a Memory
William Gibson . 580924 Pte NZINF (Bill) STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON, William Gibson (Bill). 580924, Pte, NZINF Peacefully surrounded by family, at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau, on June 9 2020. Aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Evonne, and father of Dianne, the late Pamela, Gael, Kerri, and Aaron. A much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great- grandfather. "You can't kill weeds" Our sincerest thanks to the team at CHB Health Centre for their love and support. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Friday June 12 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipukurau RSA would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -