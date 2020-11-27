|
|
URQUHART, William Gordon (Gordon). Beloved husband to Cheryle, cherished Dad to Bridget, Ange and Jol and treasured Poppa to Jack and Max. Loved brother of Rena, Margaret and Bob. Gordon fought the most courageous battle and we couldn't be prouder. Dad's generosity, work ethic and humour will be forever in our hearts. Many thanks to Dr Jason Cook and Cranford Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice can be left at the service or made online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. A service for Gordon will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Monday, November 30 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Urquhart Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2020