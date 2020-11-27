Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Napier Sailing Club
63 West Quay
Ahuriri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William URQUHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gordon (Gordon) URQUHART

Add a Memory
William Gordon (Gordon) URQUHART Notice
URQUHART, William Gordon (Gordon). Beloved husband to Cheryle, cherished Dad to Bridget, Ange and Jol and treasured Poppa to Jack and Max. Loved brother of Rena, Margaret and Bob. Gordon fought the most courageous battle and we couldn't be prouder. Dad's generosity, work ethic and humour will be forever in our hearts. Many thanks to Dr Jason Cook and Cranford Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice can be left at the service or made online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. A service for Gordon will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Monday, November 30 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Urquhart Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -